Ali Velshi

Jane Harman: “Pres. Biden deserves a lot of credit for the renewal of NATO”

06:20

One consequence of the War in Ukraine is a strengthened and soon to be expanded NATO – the opposite of the outcome Putin was almost certainly hoping for.. Jane Harman, President Emerita of the Wilson Center and a 9-term congresswoman, argues that President Biden deserves credit not only for “revitalizing the NATO alliance” but for trying to build a “buffer against China” as well.June 5, 2022

