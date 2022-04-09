IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • David Miliband on war crimes in Ukraine: “Accountability can be slow – but it’s essential”

    03:54

  • Young People in Ukraine Open Up about how the War has caused a rift in their families

    06:36

  • Russia’s oil and energy industry ‘will deteriorate’ without EU support: Daniel Yergin

    04:31

  • Velshi: It’s not okay to look away. It’s not enough to say “never again”

    04:52
    Jane Harman: "I think the UN is feckless, I'll say it"

    04:54
    Ukrainian MP reacts to Bucha massacre: “I cannot get those images out of my head.” 

    07:24

  • On Assignment: NBC Reporters Talk Challenges of Covering the War in Ukraine

    07:26

  • Fmr. Estonian President: “If you don’t respond now, you will be responding when they attack NATO”

    07:18

  • The life & dealings of an Oligarch trusted by both Russia & Ukraine

    05:24

  • Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: “It’s a travesty that the U.S. is not doing more” for Ukraine

    05:04

  • Ali Velshi on Lviv’s centuries-long history, drifting through war, conflict and empires

    05:42

  • Ukrainian opposition party leader Kira Rudik: We want Putin to be prosecuted in Ukraine

    05:01

  • Lviv was once a “tourist center”, now it’s a “humanitarian hub,” says city’s deputy mayor 

    04:51

  • Velshi: For some still holding onto a semblance of normalcy in Ukraine, air raid sirens bring life to a halt

    05:16

  • ‘We won this battle for Kyiv, I’m sure we’ll win the big battle’: Ukrainian MP

    05:33

  • Teenage Refugee Helps Fellow Ukrainians: “I’m only 15 but I tried to help people because they are people like me”

    05:13

  • Fmr. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch: “I believe [Ukraine] will prevail”

    04:28

  • Taking Classes in Poland is Restoring a Sense of Normalcy for Young Ukrainian Refugees

    04:00

  • Bill Browder: Russians are “effectively hostages to Vladimir Putin” as sanctions take effect

    05:37

  • Velshi’s step-by-step guide to joining NATO

    03:17

Former Democratic Congresswoman and Distinguished Fellow and President Emerita of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars isn’t holding anything back about how she feels the UN is dealing with Russia for its brutal invasion of Ukraine, calling the body “feckless” and calling on it to throw Russia off the Security Council and send peacekeepers to Ukraine.April 9, 2022

