James Baldwin was asking us ‘to grow up’, but ‘we’re still adolescent’
Feb. 24, 202410:28
Ali Velshi

Despite being written in 1963, the relevancy of James Baldwin’s “The Fire Next Time” is undeniable. It’s comprised of two essays — “My Dungeon Shook: Letters to my Nephew on the One Hundredth Anniversary of the Emancipation” and “Down at the Cross: Letter from a Region of My Mind” — which masterfully explore structural racism, white privilege, and the role of religion in the Black community. Eddie Glaude Jr., author of the award-winning “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own,” joins Ali Velshi to discuss Baldwin’s frustration with America, as well as his belief that a better future can be had. “In order to become better human beings … we have to confront the ugliness in the world, which means we have to confront ourselves,” Glaude says.Feb. 24, 2024

