James Baldwin was asking us ‘to grow up’, but ‘we’re still adolescent’

Despite being written in 1963, the relevancy of James Baldwin’s “The Fire Next Time” is undeniable. It’s comprised of two essays — “My Dungeon Shook: Letters to my Nephew on the One Hundredth Anniversary of the Emancipation” and “Down at the Cross: Letter from a Region of My Mind” — which masterfully explore structural racism, white privilege, and the role of religion in the Black community. Eddie Glaude Jr., author of the award-winning “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own,” joins Ali Velshi to discuss Baldwin’s frustration with America, as well as his belief that a better future can be had. “In order to become better human beings … we have to confront the ugliness in the world, which means we have to confront ourselves,” Glaude says.Feb. 24, 2024