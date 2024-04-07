J Street President: Netanyahu must go, the only question is when

“Criticism of Israel, even opposition to Zionism itself, is not in and of itself antisemitism,” says the President of the pro-Israel pro-Peace J Street Jeremy Ben-Ami. He praised President Biden’s warning to Israel’s Netanyahu that U.S. policy could change if the humanitarian situation doesn’t immediately improve. “Every poll tells you that 80% of Israel understands that Prime Minister Netanyahu should go, the only debate has been whether or not it is now or when the fighting stops,” says Ben-Ami. “That unfortunately creates the political incentive for him to continue the fighting. That’s why American pressure is so important.”April 7, 2024