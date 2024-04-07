IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
J Street President: Netanyahu must go, the only question is when
April 7, 202404:31

  • Arwa Damon: ‘Absolutely egregious’ that western world can’t pressure Israel to get aid into Gaza

    06:25

  • Gaza is starving. This is what it’s like to be dying of hunger.

    03:20
  • Now Playing

    J Street President: Netanyahu must go, the only question is when

    04:31
  • UP NEXT

    'We just continued to fight’: White supremacist ousted from an Oklahoma city council

    08:12

  • 'A strike at the heart of democracy': Why billionaires are flocking back to Trump

    07:55

  • Thousands will gather to watch eclipse at Indiana University

    02:33

  • Reza Aslan: ‘Any child could understand’ themes central to Israel & Palestine

    11:04

  • ‘I can’t even believe we’re talking about this’: obscure 1873 law is putting abortion in jeopardy

    02:33

  • Fmr. Israeli Vice PM: 'it’s time to work with the world to replace Hamas'

    05:29

  • Mother of hostage still in Gaza: 'They kind of disappeared in the horror'

    04:54

  • ‘This movement can’t be expelled’: TN State Rep. on GOP’s ‘cowardice’

    05:16

  • IRC President on delivering aid to Gaza: ‘We need a paradigm shift’

    05:48

  • ‘Our system was built on power belonging to the people’: Rep. Crockett on civic engagement

    07:42

  • We’re already in a crisis with respect to Black health: Why DEI in medicine is absolutely necessary

    16:25

  • GOP billionaires vs. democracy: they know what they’re getting into this time

    05:05

  • UT Austin students combat food insecurity among their peers

    06:47

  • Buttigieg: 'Bureaucracy can never be a barrier to getting this work done' in Baltimore

    11:13

  • ‘We’ve never had anything like this’: The effect of Trump’s violent rhetoric on his base

    07:50

  • 'Hunger: A Memoir of My Body' is proof that there is power in vulnerability

    12:05

  • 'Americans are clamoring for immigrant labor…Whether they realize it or not'

    07:42

Ali Velshi

J Street President: Netanyahu must go, the only question is when

04:31

“Criticism of Israel, even opposition to Zionism itself, is not in and of itself antisemitism,” says the President of the pro-Israel pro-Peace J Street Jeremy Ben-Ami. He praised President Biden’s warning to Israel’s Netanyahu that U.S. policy could change if the humanitarian situation doesn’t immediately improve. “Every poll tells you that 80% of Israel understands that Prime Minister Netanyahu should go, the only debate has been whether or not it is now or when the fighting stops,” says Ben-Ami. “That unfortunately creates the political incentive for him to continue the fighting. That’s why American pressure is so important.”April 7, 2024

  • Arwa Damon: ‘Absolutely egregious’ that western world can’t pressure Israel to get aid into Gaza

    06:25

  • Gaza is starving. This is what it’s like to be dying of hunger.

    03:20
  • Now Playing

    J Street President: Netanyahu must go, the only question is when

    04:31
  • UP NEXT

    'We just continued to fight’: White supremacist ousted from an Oklahoma city council

    08:12

  • 'A strike at the heart of democracy': Why billionaires are flocking back to Trump

    07:55

  • Thousands will gather to watch eclipse at Indiana University

    02:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All