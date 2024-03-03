IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israelis eyeing start of Ramadan for cease-fire but negotiations over hostages continue
Ali Velshi

Israel is looking to agree to a hostage exchange and cease-fire by the start of Ramadan, but is waiting for a Hamas response and a list of which Israeli hostages remain alive. NBC News' Matt Bradley explains the divisions in leadership on both sides and what a second cease-fire would look like. March 3, 2024

