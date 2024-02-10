IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Israeli military focuses on Rafah as Biden becomes critical of Gaza operation

Ali Velshi

Israeli military focuses on Rafah as Biden becomes critical of Gaza operation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the Israeli military to evacuate millions of Gaza civilians in the southern town of Rafah before a ground assault is carried out. NBC News' Matt Bradley reports about how Israel's conduct during the war is repelling White House support.Feb. 10, 2024

    Israeli military focuses on Rafah as Biden becomes critical of Gaza operation

