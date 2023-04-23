IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Is the House “the body of the people”? 

    05:52
  • UP NEXT

    Philanthropist Howard Buffett on need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine: “This is a War on civilians”

    07:46

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Texas Libraries

    07:19

  • Gov. Inslee: ‘I hope the Supreme Court will get their fingers burned and back off’ abortion

    06:20

  • Velshi: Is it time to expand the House of Representatives?

    03:29

  • American diplomats successfully airlifted out of Khartoum, State Department says

    02:59

  • Nancy Northup explains the abortion pill case that 'shouldn’t have been'

    06:05

  • Velshi: We need to get creative on wildfires – fast

    05:02

  • Bill Browder: No oxygen left for any type of dissent against Putin in Russia

    05:42

  • John Leguizamo’s new MSNBC docuseries spotlights Latino contributions to U.S.

    08:10

  • Sen. Mazie Hirono weighs in on the calls for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign

    05:00

  • Alabama police confirm multiple people dead after birthday party shooting

    06:07

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Julissa Arce on ‘You Sound Like A White Girl’ 

    08:58

  • 'We have nothing here': AL clinic Director on the lack of abortion access in the South

    07:26

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: the effort to ban abortion pill is 'fundamentally undemocratic'

    05:20

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Julia Alvarez on 'How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents'

    09:00

  • Biden Admin releases report outlining failings of Afghan withdrawal

    05:27

  • Velshi: Making people care about climate change is tough. But time is running out

    04:37

  • Nancy Northup: Mifepristone opinion out of TX 'has zero basis in law and fact'

    05:42

  • Fmr. Sen. Doug Jones on the Tennessee 3 and how GOP supermajorities stifle dissent

    06:03

Ali Velshi

Is the House “the body of the people”? 

05:52

The house was designed to be “the great body of the people,” said James Madison. But with each House member representing an average of 762,000 constituents, representatives may not accurately reflect the people they were elected to represent. Harvard Professor and Washington Post columnist Danielle Allen has written extensively on the need for House reform and specifically, that the House should be expanded. “If we could shrink the size of districts, again, bringing representatives closer to their constituents, you'll get more responsiveness,” said Allen. “It will mean that it's easier to hold elected officers accountable. Money will have less influence than it currently does in our politics.”April 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Is the House “the body of the people”? 

    05:52
  • UP NEXT

    Philanthropist Howard Buffett on need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine: “This is a War on civilians”

    07:46

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Texas Libraries

    07:19

  • Gov. Inslee: ‘I hope the Supreme Court will get their fingers burned and back off’ abortion

    06:20

  • Velshi: Is it time to expand the House of Representatives?

    03:29

  • American diplomats successfully airlifted out of Khartoum, State Department says

    02:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All