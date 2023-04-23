Is the House “the body of the people”? 

The house was designed to be “the great body of the people,” said James Madison. But with each House member representing an average of 762,000 constituents, representatives may not accurately reflect the people they were elected to represent. Harvard Professor and Washington Post columnist Danielle Allen has written extensively on the need for House reform and specifically, that the House should be expanded. “If we could shrink the size of districts, again, bringing representatives closer to their constituents, you'll get more responsiveness,” said Allen. “It will mean that it's easier to hold elected officers accountable. Money will have less influence than it currently does in our politics.”April 23, 2023