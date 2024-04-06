IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
IRC President on delivering aid to Gaza: ‘We need a paradigm shift’
April 6, 202405:48

    05:48
Ali Velshi

05:48

This week Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the Israeli attack on a World Central Kitchen envoy an ‘inflection point’. President of the International Rescue Committee David Miliband tells Ali Velshi that what is really needed is a ‘paradigm shift’ to get more aid into Gaza. ‘Aid workers have a legal right to go about their business without being killed. This couldn’t be more serious.’April 6, 2024

    05:48

