Ali Velshi

Investors Say Their Kids Are Making Them Rethink Climate Change, says Probable Futures Founder 

04:55

Before founding Probable Futures – an initiative geared toward making the consequences of climate change vivid and accessible – Spencer Glendon worked for companies that managed billions in investor assets. Today, Glendon says global leaders need to start thinking about how they look at climate change. The problem, he says, has been thrust into plain view by some countries’ dependence on Russian energy. “Germany had this notion that if they created a pipeline, that they named it ‘Friendship’, that good things would follow naturally. They failed to think through the idea that terrible things could happen if they dealt with Russia on a dependency basis.” But after Russia’s invasion, “German leadership is expanding their imagination about how things might go wrong…It is exciting to think that maybe people will start to change priorities.” May 21, 2022

