Ali Velshi

Investigative journalist who helped take down Jeffrey Epstein reacts to Maxwell conviction

04:02

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell almost got away with their crimes if it wasn’t for Miami Herald investigative journalist Julie K. Brown. Remember, Epstein went to jail in 2009 for unlawful sex with a minor. But he only served 13 months in jail. Brown delved back into that case and uncovered how far authorities went to accommodate Epstein and his army of lawyers. Brown also identified 80 women who accused Epstein of abuse when they were girls. Julie K. Brown says she “never expected that anyone would really be held accountable,” when she first started her investigation. “Epstein could not have done this alone. He had a whole orbit of people that helped him.”Jan. 1, 2022

