    Inside the Relationship Between Hip-Hop and the Criminal Justice System

Ali Velshi

Inside the Relationship Between Hip-Hop and the Criminal Justice System

Long before banning books became prevalent in the United States, hip-hop music was subject to similar censorship – oftentimes because the songs written told the truth about America’s criminal justice system, and shed light on the negative impacts it’s had on countless Black and brown lives. Filling in for Ali Velshi, Charles Coleman Jr. dives into the history of hip-hop censorship and looks at how the genre has evolved over the years with legendary rapper Bun B, and professors Imani Perry and Mark Anthony Neal.Aug. 13, 2023

    Inside the Relationship Between Hip-Hop and the Criminal Justice System

