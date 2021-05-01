Indian journalist on the frontlines of the dire COVID-19 crisis in India: “This is a humanitarian catastrophe”

Barkha Dutt, an award-winning journalist and opinion columnist at The Washington Post has been on the frontlines covering the pandemic in India -- a story that has now hit very close to home, as her father passed away from the virus this week. “When we went to cremate him…there was no space at the cremation ground.” The failure falls squarely at the feet of the government, says Dutt. “It was the complacency of the government believing that the worst was over.”