In "Lady Justice," Lithwick warns of a repeat of "2020 coup, but done by black robes"

In her new book “Lady Justice,” Dahlia Lithwick reckons with women’s relationship with the law, especially in the post-Trump, post-Roe era. “I think a lot of the levers of power are working as they are meant to,” Lithwick says of the Electoral College, “malapportioned” Senate, and the Supreme Court. One catch: “It’s advantaging white wealthy men, and that’s how it was designed,” she tells Ali Velshi. Instead, her new book casts a light on some of the women who fought back against the tide of Trumpism in order to form a more perfect union – for everyone, not just white wealthy men.Sept. 25, 2022

