In 1974, Rep. Liz Holtzman knew a Nixon pardon would “set a terrible precedent”

50 years ago, a young congresswoman named Elizabeth Holtzman questioned President Gerald Ford, in front of the House Judiciary Committee and the country, on his decision to pardon Richard Nixon. Now, as Trump faces felony charges, his sense of invincibility points to the idea of presidential impunity planted with Nixon’s pardon half a century ago. “I knew it was wrong at that time, and I knew it would set a terrible precedent,” says Holtzman. “We never dealt with the underlying problems of a rogue President.” June 17, 2023