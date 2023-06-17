IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Soledad O’ Brien: “Ownership is about equity, economic freedom, and not having to ask permission"

    06:38
  • Now Playing

    In 1974, Rep. Liz Holtzman knew a Nixon pardon would “set a terrible precedent”

    08:22
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: Watergate Proved a Pardon is No Solution 

    05:13

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson

    06:28

  • Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat calls the GOP 'an autocratic party in service of Trump'

    05:04

  • 'If [Trump] gets back into power, he’ll never leave,' says authoritarian expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat

    05:26

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump 'understood perfectly what the law required'

    04:55

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump’s indictment is 'a test of who we are' and our 'fidelity' to the rule of law

    05:58

  • Why You Should Listen to the Indictment of Donald Trump

    01:13

  • Truck fire under Philadelphia's I-95 causes interstate to collapse

    02:32

  • Velshi: How the Espionage Act Could Take Down a Former President

    05:05

  • Ali Velshi reunites in NYC with Ukrainian Military Chaplain he interviewed near the front lines

    03:43

  • Velshi: The Tulsa Race Massacre was overlooked for years. It could get lost in history again.

    04:32

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Dr. Hassan Abbas on ‘The Return of the Taliban’

    08:37

  • Rev. Dr. William Barber on debt deal: 'Something’s wrong with our moral center'

    07:07

  • Velshi: Attacking LGBTQ rights is a losing political strategy

    03:37

  • Nearly 300 dead in India's deadliest train crash in decades, officials say

    00:50

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'Maus' by Art Spiegelman

    08:26

  • SC Senator Mia McLeod on abortion ban fight: 'all we’re asking for is a choice'

    06:49

  • Rep. Gottheimer on debt ceiling negotiations: “We’ve got to get out of this cycle of insanity”

    06:28

Ali Velshi

In 1974, Rep. Liz Holtzman knew a Nixon pardon would “set a terrible precedent”

08:22

50 years ago, a young congresswoman named Elizabeth Holtzman questioned President Gerald Ford, in front of the House Judiciary Committee and the country, on his decision to pardon Richard Nixon. Now, as Trump faces felony charges, his sense of invincibility points to the idea of presidential impunity planted with Nixon’s pardon half a century ago. “I knew it was wrong at that time, and I knew it would set a terrible precedent,” says Holtzman. “We never dealt with the underlying problems of a rogue President.” June 17, 2023

  • Soledad O’ Brien: “Ownership is about equity, economic freedom, and not having to ask permission"

    06:38
  • Now Playing

    In 1974, Rep. Liz Holtzman knew a Nixon pardon would “set a terrible precedent”

    08:22
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: Watergate Proved a Pardon is No Solution 

    05:13

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson

    06:28

  • Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat calls the GOP 'an autocratic party in service of Trump'

    05:04

  • 'If [Trump] gets back into power, he’ll never leave,' says authoritarian expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat

    05:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All