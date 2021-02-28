Imara Jones: The Equality Act won't 'guarantee overall equality, but it's an essential step'

Imara Jones is a creator and Producer at TransLash Media and a trans woman of color. She joins Ali Velshi to discuss the House of Representatives passing the Equality Act and why it is an important step in the right direction. She says, “as long as people can use their own discrimination as a basis to deny us equal access to housing, to education, to health care, to the full range of things that everyone else has, makes the case that we need the Equality Act.” The lack of equality “underscores that the work of this country remains fundamentally undone.”