Imani Perry on why the ‘national mythology’ of American exceptionalism needs to be addressed

This year's Black Heritage Month comes at a time when we are facing unprecedented threats to our democracy. The challenge right now is not just about raising awareness about hidden and forgotten figures or marginalized groups or narratives, it's about stopping attempts to outright erase history, especially Black history, from American history. Imani Perry and Jelani Cobb join Ali Velshi to discuss Perry’s new book, “South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation,” and why the concept of American exceptionalism is blinding us to our own history. Feb. 6, 2022