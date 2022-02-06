IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The history you don’t know about the three-fifths compromise

    02:11
  • Now Playing

    Imani Perry on why the ‘national mythology’ of American exceptionalism needs to be addressed

    04:09
  • UP NEXT

    This Black Parents Association successfully got this book un-banned in their TX classroom

    04:36

  • “He loved to tear up those documents”: Omarosa spills the tea on Trump’s Oval Office habits

    04:34

  • Vindman on Trump: “Without those enablers, he’s a hollow man”

    05:45

  • Velshi: Banning books stifles curiosity, and ultimately imperils society

    04:41

  • ‘Democracy is a contact sport’: Rep. Jamaal Bowman on the consistent fight for equality

    05:25

  • Michael Cohen on “Rudy Colludy” and that time Trump almost pretended the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape wasn’t him

    06:59

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett on GOP: “They are only concerned with power”

    05:54

  • Dr. Ala Stanford says for Black communities, the shot is just the beginning for better preventative health

    05:12

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones inaugurates the #VelshiBannedBookClub

    04:34

  • What Overthrowing the 2024 Presidential Election Results Could Look Like

    04:24

  • Your Brain on AI: Artificial Intelligence is “creating a world without choices”

    06:02

  • If the GOP does it, it’s OK: The “intolerable asymmetry” of how the country thinks of inclusivity

    04:22

  • Velshi: The humanitarian crisis we were warned about is here

    03:31

  • Breyer’s replacement will be “incredibly important,” says top reproductive rights advocate

    04:45

  • Velshi: Filming police is good for the public, and good cops.

    03:40

  • Holocaust Museum LA Releases Short Film on Dystopian Future Fueled by Misinformation

    04:45

  • If Americans don’t confront myth and illusion, ‘we refuse to be better people’

    05:12

  • America continues to ‘choose to be narrow in our sphere of concern‘ by banning books

    05:49

Ali Velshi

Imani Perry on why the ‘national mythology’ of American exceptionalism needs to be addressed

04:09

This year's Black Heritage Month comes at a time when we are facing unprecedented threats to our democracy. The challenge right now is not just about raising awareness about hidden and forgotten figures or marginalized groups or narratives, it's about stopping attempts to outright erase history, especially Black history, from American history. Imani Perry and Jelani Cobb join Ali Velshi to discuss Perry’s new book, “South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation,” and why the concept of American exceptionalism is blinding us to our own history. Feb. 6, 2022

  • The history you don’t know about the three-fifths compromise

    02:11
  • Now Playing

    Imani Perry on why the ‘national mythology’ of American exceptionalism needs to be addressed

    04:09
  • UP NEXT

    This Black Parents Association successfully got this book un-banned in their TX classroom

    04:36

  • “He loved to tear up those documents”: Omarosa spills the tea on Trump’s Oval Office habits

    04:34

  • Vindman on Trump: “Without those enablers, he’s a hollow man”

    05:45

  • Velshi: Banning books stifles curiosity, and ultimately imperils society

    04:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All