If the GOP does it, it’s OK: The “intolerable asymmetry” of how the country thinks of inclusivity

President Biden’s vow to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court is just the latest example of how he has been a “juggernaut” in diversifying the courts. Slate’s Senior Editor and Legal Correspondent Dahlia Lithwick has been following the courts for many years and she’s struck by the pool of “unbelievable, talented, brilliant, accomplished women” that are on the rumored short list from which President Biden will choose Justice Stephen Breyer’s replacement. But even though no nominee has been named yet, there are people already criticizing the president for pledging to nominate a Black woman. Never mind that when past presidents like Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump each had an opportunity to make a Supreme Court nomination, they publicly pledged the spot to a woman. “If a Republican does it, it’s ok…when a Democrat does it, it’s affirmative action,” Lithwick says. “That’s just an intolerable asymmetry in how we think about making the country a little more inclusive.”Jan. 30, 2022