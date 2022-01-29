IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    If Americans don’t confront myth and illusion, ‘we refuse to be better people’

If Americans don’t confront myth and illusion, ‘we refuse to be better people’

Renowned books are now being yanked from classroom shelves and school libraries because some parents don’t approve of the content. Chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University Eddie Glaude and Professor of History at Yale University Tim Snyder join Ali Velshi to discuss what this says about Americans who refuse to keep an open mind.Jan. 29, 2022

