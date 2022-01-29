If Americans don’t confront myth and illusion, ‘we refuse to be better people’
05:12
Share this -
copied
Renowned books are now being yanked from classroom shelves and school libraries because some parents don’t approve of the content. Chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University Eddie Glaude and Professor of History at Yale University Tim Snyder join Ali Velshi to discuss what this says about Americans who refuse to keep an open mind.Jan. 29, 2022
Thousands without power as powerful nor'easter slams East Coast
02:38
Velshi: Filming police is good for the public, and good cops.
03:40
Holocaust Museum LA Releases Short Film on Dystopian Future Fueled by Misinformation
04:45
Now Playing
If Americans don’t confront myth and illusion, ‘we refuse to be better people’
05:12
UP NEXT
America continues to ‘choose to be narrow in our sphere of concern‘ by banning books
05:49
How Asian Americans really feel about affirmative action