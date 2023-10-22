IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fmr. Director of U.S. Hostage Rescue: How teams work to bring hostages home

    08:18

  •  Deputy Palestinian Amb. to the UN: Now is the time to be courageous

    06:58
    IDF says one of its tanks accidentally fired on Egyptian position

    00:43
    Israel and Hezbollah exchange warnings as Gaza ground invasion looms

    03:41

  • More aid and foreign nationals still waiting to cross border at Rafah

    02:48

  • 'Everything is running out, including hope.' A doctor's take on the dire situation in Gaza

    04:59

  • 'I’m terrified of their safety right now': Family of Hamas hostages speaks out

    05:33

  • Biden aims to strike careful balance in Israel trip

    07:04

  • Maddow on her Latest New Book

    13:47

  • Senior Advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu addresses civilian casualties' concern

    07:47

  • Video shows devastation in Gaza City after airstrike on residential area

    04:21

  • Biden releases statement on humanitarian aid to Gaza

    02:19

  • 20 aid trucks allowed into Gaza, Israel prepares for ground offensive

    02:55

  • Fmr PLO Peace Negotiator: Elections are part of resistance

    09:08

  • A look at Blinken’s shuttle diplomacy and next steps

    07:26

  • How NBC News verifies videos from the Israel-Hamas war

    07:13

  • Video shows Biden's phone conversation with released American hostages

    01:04

  • First aid trucks enter into Gaza

    04:42

  • President Biden: We're facing an inflection point in history

    08:54

  • Twenty trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza pass through Rafah crossing

    03:18

Ali Velshi

IDF says one of its tanks accidentally fired on Egyptian position

00:43

The Israel Defense Forces said in a post on the social platform X that one of its tanks fired and accidentally hit an Egyptian position near the Gaza border. The IDF said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.Oct. 22, 2023

