Ian Bremmer: Rogue Russia outranks inflation as top geopolitical risk for 2023

The Biden Administration this week announced a new $3 billion package of military aid to Ukraine that includes its powerful Bradley fighting vehicle. The inclusion of the Bradley vehicle will significantly boost Ukraine’s military capabilities and pave the way for allies to send more armored tanks to Ukraine. The announcement comes on the heels of a new Eurasia Group report that lists a rogue Russia as the top geopolitical risk for 2023. The annual risk report, co-authored by Ian Bremmer, warns that a cornered Russia will likely resort to asymmetrical warfare, resorting to cyber attacks against the West.Jan. 7, 2023