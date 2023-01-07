IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New AZ Attorney General: ‘We have to remain vigilant’ in protecting democracy

  • Fmr. Freedom Caucus member on the “mess” ahead for the GOP

  • Congressional assistant who carried electoral ballots on Jan 6 tells her story

    Ian Bremmer: Rogue Russia outranks inflation as top geopolitical risk for 2023

    GOP Rep. Garbarino: "This showed us that we need to start communicating”

  • Velshi: A new majority should be committed to ethics, not skirt around it

  • Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

  • 8yrs ago, Ukraine only had a “military on paper.” Now it’s beating back a Superpower.

  • “Corridors of Power” doc: How do US leaders decide whether to get involved abroad?

  • Velshi: Zelenskyy’s powerful appeal to American history

  • Rep. Gwen Moore: Getting Trump’s Taxes “was like pulling teeth”

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett: Midterms taught us ‘we want this to remain a democracy’

  • Ukraine MP on Zelenskyy speech: We hope Putin hated it

  • Antisemitic rhetoric is a precursor to antisemitic violence.

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Schools are being turned into battlegrounds

  • John Bolton: Donald Trump has no philosophy. “It’s performance art.”

  • The world could look “very different” thanks to this major fusion breakthrough

  • John Bolton: If Trump were still President, the Russians would be in Kyiv

  • A rarely discussed inflation driver: corporate profits

  • Calls for a special tribunal to prosecute Russia gains steam

Ali Velshi

Ian Bremmer: Rogue Russia outranks inflation as top geopolitical risk for 2023

The Biden Administration this week announced a new $3 billion package of military aid to Ukraine that includes its powerful Bradley fighting vehicle. The inclusion of the Bradley vehicle will significantly boost Ukraine’s military capabilities and pave the way for allies to send more armored tanks to Ukraine. The announcement comes on the heels of a new Eurasia Group report that lists a rogue Russia as the top geopolitical risk for 2023. The annual risk report, co-authored by Ian Bremmer, warns that a cornered Russia will likely resort to asymmetrical warfare, resorting to cyber attacks against the West.Jan. 7, 2023

