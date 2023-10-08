IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How will Gaza civilians evacuate if Israel carries out a ground invasion?

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Seth Moulton: Congress 'pretty much paralyzed' on Israel without speaker

    01:50

  • Rep. Bennie Thompson: No House speaker jeopardizes response to Israel crisis

    05:53

  • Death toll rises for Israelis and Palestinians in second day of fighting

    03:58

  • Israel-Hamas conflict exposes intel failures

    04:31

  • What role does Iran play in the conflict between Palestine and Israel?

    02:54

  • Retired Lieutenant Colonel weighs in on intelligence failure in Israel

    04:32

  • The political and security risks as Israel fights back against Hamas

    04:16

  • Hamas attack on Israel exposes intel failures

    05:23

  • 'One of the deadliest attacks Israel has ever seen': Why some say attack is equivalent to 9/11

    05:12

  • Why Rep. Meeks despises GOP members who would 'play politics' in wake of Israel attack

    06:30

  • How Gaza's public opinion of Israel could have influenced the Hamas attack

    04:24

  • Israeli media report hostages taken from music festival

    01:26

  • More than 200 Israelis killed as hostage situations continue to unfold

    02:45

  • 'A terrible intelligence failure' Breaking down Hamas' surprise assault on Israel

    04:00

  • Baker: Republicans criticizing Biden for Hamas attack ‘making partisan points for political gain’

    02:48

  • Biden: U.S. stands with the people of Israel

    03:05

  • Biden reaffirms commitment to Israel following Hamas attacks

    02:24

  • U.S. considering enhanced intelligence sharing with Israel following Hamas attack

    01:47

  • Israeli PM declares state of war after surprise Hamas attack

    08:33

Ali Velshi

How will Gaza civilians evacuate if Israel carries out a ground invasion?

00:56

NBC News' Molly Hunter explains how a potential Israeli ground invasion of the Gaza Strip may cause Palestinian civilians to look towards Egypt as an evacuation route. Oct. 8, 2023

  • Now Playing

    How will Gaza civilians evacuate if Israel carries out a ground invasion?

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Seth Moulton: Congress 'pretty much paralyzed' on Israel without speaker

    01:50

  • Rep. Bennie Thompson: No House speaker jeopardizes response to Israel crisis

    05:53

  • Death toll rises for Israelis and Palestinians in second day of fighting

    03:58

  • Israel-Hamas conflict exposes intel failures

    04:31

  • What role does Iran play in the conflict between Palestine and Israel?

    02:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All