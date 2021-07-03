How Vaccinations are dividing the American landscape: “We’re going to have two Americas”

Dr. Ala Stanford, whose Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium has led vaccination efforts in underserved communities in Philadelphia, joins Ali to talk stagnating vaccination rates in the U.S. Vaccination will separate the haves from have nots in America, says Dr. Stanford -- dividing what can be done freely by those who are vaccinated and those who are not. Keeping efforts local and word of mouth are going to be most effective in getting to those still resistant. “It’s more time consuming,” but it has to get done.