How to Properly Assess Impact of COVID as Regulations Relax

With millions of Americans making plans to return to work or school after the holiday weekend, will conditions be ripe for a deadly COVID-19 surge? Lenox Hill hospital Medical Director Dr. Daniel Baker says maybe not. “We have medications that can help with some more moderate to severe symptoms...There are a lot of things that we can do to keep each other safe,” but with return to work and school, “we need to increase the dialogue.”Sept. 4, 2022