How to be a “good bystander” during hate incidents

The alarming increase of attacks on members of the AAPI community has left many wondering how they can help if they were found in a similar situation. MSNBC anchor Richard Lui, and Dax Valdes, a senior trainer at "Hollaback!" bystander training, join Ali Velshi to discuss the AAPI experience and how we as potential bystanders can safely intervene to help. Valdes says, “it does take courage for the first person to do something, but it doesn't have to be a big, heroic action. It can just be a clarifying question. What's going on here?”