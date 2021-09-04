How the world’s biggest polluters are shifting the blame for climate change
In a summer of devastating fires and floods, “we’re coming face-to-face with climate change,” says Michael E. Mann, director of the Earth System Science Center at Penn State and author of “The New Climate War.” He discusses how the narrative of “personal responsibility” is maintaining our dependence on fossil fuels and why there’s an “implementation gap” between President Biden’s carbon pledges and drilling policies.Sept. 4, 2021