BREAKING: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton acquitted in impeachment trial

Ali Velshi

How the Constitution left American democracy vulnerable

09:48

Harvard Professors Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt, co-authors of 'Tyranny of the Minority,' and 'How Democracies Die,' join Ali Velshi to discuss how American democracy fell behind the rest of the world in our commitment to upholding democratic principles and the three key solutions to restoring the broken system that is impeding progress.  Sept. 16, 2023

