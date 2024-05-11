IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How Republicans are fueling Russia and China’s global effort to undermine democracy
May 11, 202405:57

Ali Velshi

How Republicans are fueling Russia and China’s global effort to undermine democracy

05:57

Lawmakers are growing concerned about how propaganda has eroded support for Ukraine among the public, as well as in the House of Representatives. Anne Applebaum, staff writer for The Atlantic and a Pulitzer-prize winning historian, joins Ali Velshi to discuss how China, Russia, and other countries have used influence peddling and propaganda tactics to sway Americans to support their cause, while undermining the values of freedom and democracy at home. "The autocratic narrative is pretty clear that autocracy is stable and safe; democracy is divisive, degenerate, and declining," Applebaum says. "Those in the U.S. who say these things are arguing, in essence, for a change to our politics."May 11, 2024

