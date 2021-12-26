The march toward midterms is here, and while official voting hasn't started yet, states are strategically preparing for the 2022 elections through redistricting and gerrymandering. Marina Jenkins, Litigation and Policy Director at the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, joins Ali to explain why everyone needs to care about redistricting, and potential solutions.Dec. 26, 2021
How redistricting diminishes representation
