How one woman helped to vaccinate 94% of her rural Alabama community

Dorothy Oliver is a woman on a mission. She went door to door in her small Alabama town to convince the community to get vaccinated. Panola, AL now has a vaccination rate of 94%, and Oliver is the subject of a new documentary from the New Yorker, ‘The Panola Project,’ where you can watch her magic at work. The trick, she says? “Don’t demand --the best thing to do is let them know how serious it is.”Sept. 12, 2021