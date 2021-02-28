How it all began: friends of the “Velshi” program tell joint origin story of Black History Month

February is Black History Month – a time to celebrate Black Excellence and reflect on the countless achievements and contributions that African Americans have made to this country over the past 400 years. As we close out this historic month, ‘Velshi’ looks back at how Black History Month came to be with friends of the show Eddie Glaude, Valerie Jarrett, Jelani Cobb, Kimberly Atkins, Roland Martin, Yamiche Alcindor, Alexi McCammond, Brittany Packnett-Cunningham, Nikole Hannah-Jones, and Errin Haines.