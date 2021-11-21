How Inflation & the Shipping Crisis Could Derail Your Thanksgiving

If you’ve started shopping for Thanksgiving dinner, you may have noticed you’re dishing out more money for your holiday meal than ever before. Just about every component of the traditional holiday feast will be more expensive than years past. It’s because of inflation, and there are several reasons for it: a kinked supply chain, labor shortages, high transportation prices and even climate change. And it means higher costs are getting passed-on to the consumer. Here’s how it all could affect your holiday plans.Nov. 21, 2021