How anti-trans bills are “creating political refugees in the United States”

A record number of bills attacking the rights of trans Americans have advanced in Republican-led states across the country. Imara Jones, founder of TransLash Media and Chair at the Transgender Law Center, says these bills have already been devastating for the mental and physical health of the trans community. The bills target everything from healthcare, bathroom access, I-D laws, and eligibility to play sports. Rhetoric coming from Republicans had initially concerned children (who wouldn’t be undergoing the gender-affirming care they want to prevent them from anyway), but now the bills are expanding to adult individuals as well. It’s “creating political refugees in the United States,” says Jones. March 5, 2023