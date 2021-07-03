How a transgender inmate’s lawsuit finally brought policy change to NJ prisons

After enduring 18 long months of sexual harassment, humiliating strip searches and bouncing around to four all-male prison facilities, Sonia Doe, a transgender woman, was finally transferred to a woman’s facility. The switch came after filing a lawsuit against the New Jersey Department of Corrections leading to a historic policy change. New Jersey’s prison system will now assign inmates based on their gender identity AND “gender-affirming care” including mental health and medical care for gender non-conforming prisoners.