House set to vote on TikTok bill and foreign aid to Israel and Ukraine
April 20, 202403:07
    House set to vote on TikTok bill and foreign aid to Israel and Ukraine

Ali Velshi

The House of Representatives will vote on a package of bills that would send U.S. aid to Israel and Ukraine and force TikTok’s parent company to sell it or be banned in the U.S. NBC News' Julie Tsirkin reports on the debate over the bills and how close House Speaker Mike Johnson is to losing his title.April 20, 2024

