House Dem Whip Jim Clyburn optimistic about the new generation of Party Leaders

The House Democratic Leadership will see major changes in the new year. The three top Democrats – Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, and Whip Jim Clyburn – are all stepping down from their posts. It paves the way for a new generation of Democratic leaders, which is expected to be Representatives Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar. And even though Democrats narrowly lost control of the House, Rep. Jim Clyburn remains optimistic about the future of the Democratic Party and the country. “We have always had people who really feel that we should continue this track towards a more perfect union,” he says. “We are not perfect but we are the best there is on Earth.”Nov. 19, 2022