    Holy Ship! What’s Going on with the Houthi Rebels and the Red Sea?

Ali Velshi

Holy Ship! What’s Going on with the Houthi Rebels and the Red Sea?

Houthi rebels have been attacking a vital international shipping route in the Red Sea for several weeks. Ali Velshi maps out the crucial route to the Suez Canal; one of the most important shipping passages in the world, and an alternate journey that would add more time, money and distance to the shipping route.Jan. 13, 2024

    Holy Ship! What’s Going on with the Houthi Rebels and the Red Sea?

