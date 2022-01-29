Holocaust Museum LA Releases Short Film on Dystopian Future Fueled by Misinformation
Roughly six million Jews were murdered by the Nazis during the Holocaust. In some countries, it’s actually illegal to say otherwise. But not in the U.S.
For Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Holocaust Museum LA released a disturbing dystopian short film about what can happen if the misinformation epidemic gets out of control. Filmmaker Eric Hirshberg joins Ali to talk about the “rich soil in which disinformation can spread,” when we become both less educated and more interested in both sides-ism than truth. “It seems to already be happening.”Jan. 29, 2022
