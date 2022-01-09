IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Global Risk Assessment Report says it’s time for U.S. to “rebuild” democracy, not “save” it

    07:11
  • Now Playing

    Historian depicts the fall of Democracy in U.S., through tainted elections

    05:05
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Padilla: “The time is now, the urgency is there” for voting rights legislation

    05:23

  • Velshi: Fixing the Electoral Count Act is important. But not the most important.

    05:24

  • Fmr. GOP Secretary of State: “glad a spotlight” is shining on election deniers running for office

    04:41

  • Rep. Clyburn on handling the filibuster: Manchin ‘ought to play ball’

    05:25

  • Roger McNamee: social media without regulation “is exactly as dangerous as allowing quacks to make medicine without FDA approval”

    04:47

  • This historian watched Ted Cruz on Tucker Carlson “with dread”: “This is what dictators do”

    07:27

  • DC AG’s lawsuit against hate groups aims to hurt them “by taking their money away”

    05:13

  • Your tax refund may be smaller than expected this year. “Betty” shows us why

    03:19

  • “To Sir, With Love”: Remembering Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier

    02:58

  • “The #1 terrorist threat is the right-wing extremist threat,” says Rep. Jason Crow

    05:13

  • Fmr. Health Secretary says COVID-19 exposes holes in U.S. Healthcare System

    05:57

  • Are government efforts to fix “crazy scavenger hunt” testing process “too little, too late”?

    03:35

  • As Jan. 6 anniversary nears, Rep. Debbie Dingell still “cannot believe that happened in this country”

    06:36

  • New “no strings attached” TX-based COVID vaccine looks to combat global spread

    04:38

  • Rep. Madeleine Dean hopes Trump’s base “is shrinking and…continues to shrink as we do our job”

    06:54

  • Investigative journalist who helped take down Jeffrey Epstein reacts to Maxwell conviction

    04:02

  • Union head says big business influenced CDC Covid Policy change

    03:59

  • How redistricting diminishes representation

    05:17

Ali Velshi

Historian depicts the fall of Democracy in U.S., through tainted elections

05:05

Timothy Snyder, professor of history at Yale University and author of: "On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century," talks about how Democracy may fall in the United States. It won’t be lack of elections but through their degradation and absence of fair elections, paired with America’s failure to remember it’s own short history. “Democracy needs history, because history teaches you about your mistakes,” says Snyder. And it’s not separate from our kitchen-table issues the way it may sometimes seem. “A working democracy is going to deliver a much better future.”Jan. 9, 2022

  • Global Risk Assessment Report says it’s time for U.S. to “rebuild” democracy, not “save” it

    07:11
  • Now Playing

    Historian depicts the fall of Democracy in U.S., through tainted elections

    05:05
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Padilla: “The time is now, the urgency is there” for voting rights legislation

    05:23

  • Velshi: Fixing the Electoral Count Act is important. But not the most important.

    05:24

  • Fmr. GOP Secretary of State: “glad a spotlight” is shining on election deniers running for office

    04:41

  • Rep. Clyburn on handling the filibuster: Manchin ‘ought to play ball’

    05:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All