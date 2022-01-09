Historian depicts the fall of Democracy in U.S., through tainted elections

Timothy Snyder, professor of history at Yale University and author of: "On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century," talks about how Democracy may fall in the United States. It won’t be lack of elections but through their degradation and absence of fair elections, paired with America’s failure to remember it’s own short history. “Democracy needs history, because history teaches you about your mistakes,” says Snyder. And it’s not separate from our kitchen-table issues the way it may sometimes seem. “A working democracy is going to deliver a much better future.”Jan. 9, 2022