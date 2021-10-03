Hispanic Heritage Month: San Antonio locals discuss the effects of immigration on their community

As we continue to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, Ali Velshi spoke with six Latinx Texans to discuss immigration. Amid recent struggles at the border, they shared their views on the immigration process, what changes they would like to see, and what they believe immigration can do for the country. Jon Hinojosa says, "My big frustration right now with this administration, but more importantly with the past administration, is: We know that, in particular, in San Antonio if it wasn't for immigrants, if it wasn't for Mexicans coming across the border, we wouldn't be the successful city and state that we are."Oct. 3, 2021