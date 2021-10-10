Hispanic Heritage Month: How a law could impact how educators in TX teach history and race

Eight students of Mexican descent in Driscoll, Texas were forced to repeat the 1st grade three times in the 1950s – two years after Brown vs. Board of Education It’s a story many in modern day Texas want to keep out of the classroom and lost to history, in part due to a new law in the state that impacts how educators teach about history and race. Alejandra Lopez is president of “The San Antonio Alliance” and she tells Ali Velshi, “teaching the truth is not radical, it is not a radical act. What is radical is distorting the truth and punishing teachers for teaching the truth. We as educators do have a responsibility to ensure that we are teaching a truthful account of history.”Oct. 10, 2021