Hip-hop has long indicted the justice system. The justice system has responded in kind

Long before Florida, and other state governments and local school boards across the country, began their crusade to censor Black authors, officials tried to silence Black voices through musicians’ narratives about their lived experience. And it wasn’t enough just to silence them. In some cases, they sought to criminalize it. Hip-hop – more specifically rap music — has always had an uneasy relationship with the law. It has chronicled the Black experience with law enforcement and the courts from countless angles. And called out the inequalities within those core institutions. Aug. 13, 2023