    Here's how you can tell Republicans are no longer trying to hide the cruelty of their anti-abortion politics

    Rep. Stacey Plaskett on upcoming 1/6 public hearings: I'm hopeful it will awaken many people

  Anand Giridharadas: Workers are "waking up" in support of Unions after years of being "ground down" 

  Ukrainian MP: Russia invading Ukraine because there are Russian speakers is like France invading Canada

  Velshi: America has always been better off because of the refugees who settle here

  Lt. Col. (Ret) Alexander Vindman: 'Donald Trump and the Republican Party share this burden of this war'

  "They stay out there": Clint Watts on how Ukrainians are beating Russia's disinformation campaign

  Maria Teresa Kumar: It's time to take the threat of world hunger seriously

  Life imitates art: "Girl in the red coat" from Schindler's List helping refugees at Polish-Ukrainian border

  Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik is driven by both rage and love as she takes up arms for her country

  Chef José Andrés: 'Sometimes a plate of food is the beginning of a better tomorrow'

  Maria Teresa Kumar: The Russian invasion is a nightmare scenario for democracy. But it's hardly the only scenario

  An abortion clinic's phones "have not stopped ringing in 7 months" – but a new law may shut them down

  #VelshiBannedBookClub: Sometimes books are banned because of the words, the idea, or the author. In this case it's all 3.

  Vladimir Kara-Murza: "Every independent television network in Russia has been shut down..this war of censorship is complete"

  Former U.N. High Commissioner: "I have very little doubt" people will be prosecuted for war crimes

  U.S. Energy Secretary: 'Is it worth paying a bit more for your gas to not finance this bloody war in Ukraine?'

  Velshi: We must not stand by as the people of Ukraine - and their freedom - perish

  David Miliband on war crimes in Ukraine: "Accountability can be slow – but it's essential"

  Young People in Ukraine Open Up about how the War has caused a rift in their families

Here’s how you can tell Republicans are no longer trying to hide the cruelty of their anti-abortion politics

A conservative supermajority on the Supreme Court, stacked by Donald Trump, is the backdrop for a growing radicalization among anti-abortion Republicans. As the nation awaits a decision from the Court that’s expected to upend abortion rights, Republican lawmakers across multiple states are pushing extreme anti-abortion policies, often removing long-accepted protections for rape and incest survivors. Elizabeth Nash, who tracks abortion legislation at the state level and duVergne Gaines, who runs the Feminist Majority Foundation’s National Clinic Access Project, join Ali Velshi to talk about what’s behind this trend and what’s being done to fight it.April 23, 2022

