Here’s how you can tell Republicans are no longer trying to hide the cruelty of their anti-abortion politics

A conservative supermajority on the Supreme Court, stacked by Donald Trump, is the backdrop for a growing radicalization among anti-abortion Republicans. As the nation awaits a decision from the Court that’s expected to upend abortion rights, Republican lawmakers across multiple states are pushing extreme anti-abortion policies, often removing long-accepted protections for rape and incest survivors. Elizabeth Nash, who tracks abortion legislation at the state level and duVergne Gaines, who runs the Feminist Majority Foundation’s National Clinic Access Project, join Ali Velshi to talk about what’s behind this trend and what’s being done to fight it.April 23, 2022