Helicopter carrying Iranian President Raisi suffered ‘hard landing,’ state media says
May 19, 202403:33
Ali Velshi

Helicopter carrying Iranian President Raisi suffered ‘hard landing,’ state media says

03:33

Search and rescue efforts are underway after a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi experienced a "hard landing," according to Iranian state media. Raisi's condition is currently unknown. NBC News' Josh Lederman reports on how foggy weather has stifled search and rescue efforts.May 19, 2024

