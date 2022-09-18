Velshi: Biden’s Cancer Moonshot is 100% worth it

On September 12th, 1962 President John F. Kennedy vowed to put humans on the moon in the next decade. It was a long shot, but 7 years later the Apollo 11 Mission was a success. 60 years after JFK’s speech, President Biden mirrored his ambition, announcing the next great moonshot: ending cancer as we know it. The plan brings together the greatest minds in medicine and science to make progress, improve the health of those suffering and lessen the burden of the disease on those living with it and their families. It’s a long shot. But it’s 100% worth trying.Sept. 18, 2022