“Never built on the idea of equality”: How America’s higher education system is still failing HBCUs

HBCUs have been underfunded since their inception, according to the new book “The State Must Provide: Why America’s Colleges Have Always Been Unequal – and How to Set Them Right.” Author and Atlantic staff writer Adam Harris discusses the legacy of segregation in higher education and reacts to President Biden’s proposal to increase aid to HBCUs by $400 million. The more that we move toward recurring funding as opposed to a one time injection,” says Harris, “the better off the institutions will be and the better off their students will be.”Sept. 5, 2021