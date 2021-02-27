Heather McGhee on the devastating economic cost of racism

In her new book, “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together,” Heather McGhee examines the self-destructive bargain of white supremacy and how much we've lost economically as a country due to racism. She says, “it's this idea that government is on the side of people of color” that sparks fear and anti-government attitudes in white voters who vote against their interests just to make sure others don’t rise.