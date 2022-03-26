Heather Conley: “We can’t be afraid that we’re going to provoke. President Putin is going to continue to escalate.”
As Ukraine withstands Russia’s brutal invasion, President Biden has been urging global unity while engaging in some of the most important gatherings of world leaders in generations. However, Heather Conley, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasian Affairs (2001-2005), tells Ali Velshi “Unity has to have a vision”. Conley adds “We can’t be afraid that we’re going to provoke. President Putin is going to continue to escalate which is why our strength is important”.March 26, 2022
