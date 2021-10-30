Heather Boushey on scaled back “Build Back Better” plan: “We need to step forward on the things we can all agree that we can do right now and then keep working for the rest of it”
05:53
Share this -
copied
While President Biden’s newly unveiled $1.75T “Build Back Better” framework contains billions of dollars for potentially transformational programs like Universal Pre-K and clean energy climate initiatives, the bill still falls short of what many Democrats and most of the country hoped for. White House Council of Economic Advisers’ Heather Boushey says, “let’s show what we can do and then keep building on those wins”.Oct. 30, 2021