Gov. Jay Inslee on climate threat: ‘Time is out. We’re at the buzzer, we have to take the shot.’

Governor Jay Inslee of Washington state joins Ali Velshi to discuss why he’s pushing to re-open the border between the U.S. and Canada, and how an infrastructure plan that puts climate “at the center” could help tackle the dire climate crisis. “It’s really unfortunate that the Republicans have refused to operate in a bipartisan way on climate...It would be great to save the planet and have bipartisanship.” But, says Inslee, “Given the choice, we have to save the planet."