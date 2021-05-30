Gov. DeWine: Vax-a-million is not a waste, losing someone to Covid is the real waste

Ohio’s vaccination rate was slowing, until Republican Governor Mike DeWine started his Vax-a-Million lottery, offering a chance to win a million dollars, or a scholarship. That’s led to a 45% increase in people getting vaccinated in the state. But some Republicans are pushing back on Governor DeWine’s initiative, introducing anti-vaxx legislation and decrying it a waste. “The real waste,” says DeWine, “the tragic waste -- is when you lose someone to Covid.”